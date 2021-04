The deadline to file 2020 federal income tax returns has been extended an extra month, from April 15 to May 17. But deadlines to file state income taxes may vary. See below for breakdown by state.



Deadlines for State Tax Filing/Payment:

Arizona: May 17, 2021



May 17, 2021 California: May 17, 2021



May 17, 2021 District of Columbia: May 17, 2021



May 17, 2021 Florida: There is no individual income tax.



There is no individual income tax. Hawaii: April 20, 2021



April 20, 2021 Illinois: May 17, 2021



May 17, 2021 New York: May 17, 2021



May 17, 2021 Texas: There is no individual income tax.



There is no individual income tax. See More