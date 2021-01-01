Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Coupon of the Day
40% OFF
Code

Up to 65% Off Select Styles + Extra 40% Off

Get an extra 40% off select styles when you enter this code at checkout!

Note: Exclusions apply.More
11 used today - Expires 6/22/21
$10 OFF
Code

Extra $10 Off $100

Finish Line is offering an extra $10 off $100 or more! Just enter this code at online checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Expires 6/30/21
$15 OFF
Code

Extra $15 Off $150+

Finish Line is offering an extra $15 Off purchases of $150 or more. Valid on both regular price & sale items. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
1 used today - Expires 6/30/21
$10 OFF
Sale

Official Finish Line Coupon Codes & Promotions

This is the official page for current Finish Line coupons and promotions. See all the latest Finish Line deals on shoes, sneakers, athletic apparel and more.

How Do I Use These Finish Line Codes & Offers?
To use a coupon code, copy and paste the code into the coupon box during checkout.

Most Common Coupons:
  • $10 off $100
  • $15 off $150
  • $10 off $60

    No coupons available right now? Be sure to subscribe to this very DealsPlus page to receive email alerts when these coupons become available.

    How do I get free shipping on my order?
    Finish Line offers free shipping on regular priced orders of $30 or more! Find a full list of eligible items here. Shipping on sale orders is a flat-rate of $7.99.More
    2 used today - 4 comments
    $20 OFF
    Sale

    Looking For Nike Promo Codes?

    Finish Line offers $10-$20 off coupons for thousands of apparel and footwear items which includes many brands. Unfortunately, When using a Finish Line coupon, Nike brand shoes, apparel, and accessories are excluded. If you're looking for discounts, remember to save on Nike sale items and get free shipping on select Nike & Jordan styles!More
    2 used today
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On Full Priced Orders Over $30

    Finish Line offers free shipping on regular priced orders of $30 or more! Find a full list of eligible items here. Shipping on sale orders is a flat-rate of $7.99.More
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Finish Line Coupon Exclusions

    The following products are excluded from Finish Line coupons and promo codes.

    All Nike Footwear, Apparel, and Accessories
    All Brand Jordan Footwear, Apparel, and Accessories
    Select adidas styles, including but not limited to: Yeezy and UltraBoost
    Select Adidas Apparel Styles
    Reebok Question
    All Timberland 6 Inch Boots (Men's and Kid's)
    UA Curry
    Brooks Footwear
    Casio    More
    1 comment
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Nike Shoes, Apparel & More

    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping for One Year (Status Members)

    Sign up to be a Status Member & get free shipping for 1 year.More
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Accessories On Sale

    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    250 Free Points & More | Status Members

    Sign up to be a Status Member for free! Earn Points & Trade in for Rewards at Finishline.com!

    Perks
  • 250 point welcome gift
  • Access to Rewards
  • Exclusive Events
  • Free Shipping Offers
  • Product Reservations
  • $15 Birthday Gift
  • $10 Anniversary GiftMore
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Finish Line's Sale Section

    Experience the latest and greatest styles at affordable prices. Shop the Finish Line sale section and find deals for up to 70% off Nike, Jordans, adidas. Browse men's, women's, and kids' selections before they're gone. Plus, save of other great brands like Champion, Puma, Under Armour, Reebok and tons more!More
    1 comment
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On 1000s of Items

    Get free shipping on all shoes in this section from Finish Line (2500+). Plus, get $7 flat rate shipping on everything else.More
    1 comment
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 50% Off Kids' Styles

    Sale

    2 for $40 Tees

    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Fresh Markdowns

    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 40% Off Sale Backpacks

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Sandals And Slides On Sale

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Clothing On Sale

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Select Basketball Shoes On Sale

    Sale

    Buy Online, Pick Up in Store

    Place Your Order Online and Receive it Often in The Same Day with No Shipping Charges!More
    Finish Line FAQ
    About Finish Line
    Finish Line is one of the top American retail chain that specializes in athletic shoes, apparel and accessories. The company currently operates over 600 stores across 47 states and you can find a Finish Line store at many of your local malls. Shoppers can also find Finish Line exclusive branded footwear at over 450 Macyâ€™s stores in the U.S. Finish Line is popular for carrying the latest athletic and casual footwear and apparel styles from name brands like Nike, Jordan, New Balance, Adidas, Puma, The North Face, Converse and much more. Their most popular styles includes Nike Air Max, Nike Roshe, Nike Flyknit, adidas Stan Smith and much more. Their top brand and lines also includes the latest exclusive athlete branded style such as the line of Stephen Curry basketball shoes from Under Armour. You can shop trending athletic footwear, fan gear and keep up to date with new arrivals online at FinishLine.com.

    How to Use Finish Line Coupons Online

    1. Select product and quantity that you would like and "Add to Cart"
      finish line coupons

    2. Click on "Cart" in the top right corner to view your order.
      finish line coupons

    3. Locate the "Use a Coupon" box, enter your promo code and click "Apply."
      finish line coupons

    4. See coupon offer in order summary. Discount will be reflected in your new order total.
      finish line coupons


    What is the Most Popular Finish Line Coupon?

    Finish Line coupon and promo codes are rare and few between. If you browse Finish Line sales online, youâ€™ll find a huge selection of apparel, accessories, shoes and more for men, women and kids discounted up to 50% off.

    Finish Line frequently offers dollar-off coupons that can range between $15 to $20 off depending on purchase minimum (i.e. $15 off $150 or $20 off $200). If youâ€™re not planning to make a big purchase, we highly suggest taking a look at their sale selections for instant savings. Plus, they also offer free shipping on thousands of items. To know what items are eligible for free shipping, simply look for the â€œfree shippingâ€ text on qualifying items. Some items will not be eligible for their free shipping offer and will be subject to shipping charges at checkout.

    Keep up-to-date with newly updated sales and offers from Finish Line at DealsPlus! We update this page as often as possible to keep you up to date on the latest promotions. You can also subscribe to coupons via email by providing your email address above or by registering for a free account and clicking "Subscribe to Coupons".

    Brand Exclusions: some limited edition and exclusive brands like LeBron footwear or Jordans are often excluded from coupon discounts.

    What are the Best Finish Line Sales?

    As the company prepares for a new season, they have past seasonâ€™s inventory discounted up to 50% off during the "End of Season Sale." Youâ€™ll find tons of great styles on sale as Finish Line makes room for new arrivals and fresh collections. If youâ€™re not into keeping up with the trends and have your eyes on a specific item, we suggest checking the sale toward the end of the season. Your sought-after item may just be on sale.

    Does Finish Line Sell Fan Gear?

    Yes! Finish Line is one of the leading retail stores that carries variety of fan gear from NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLS and NLB. You can take a look at all fan gear offered online at FinishLine.com. Looking for gear from your favorite team? Finish Line offer discounted fan gear! If you hover your mouse over their â€˜saleâ€™ menu on their website, youâ€™ll find sale fan gear option from every department. Discounts runs as high as 50% off on fan gear and you can add certain items to cart to see the price drop (no coupon code required).

    What are Some Other Ways to Save?

    Like most retail stores, Finish Line also offers their own customer loyalty program called Winnerâ€™s Circle. You can sign up for free and as a program member, youâ€™ll earn $20 rewards for every 200 points accumulated through purchases. Members will also receive exclusive seasonal coupons, free shipping offers, early access to new arrivals (including limited edition footwear) and the exclusive opportunity to launch product drafts. You can sign up via their website by scrolling all the way down to the bottom of the page or search for the Winnerâ€™s Circle app in App Store or Google Play.

    Quick Savings Tip

    Save up to 20% off with today's finishline.com coupon code and get free shipping on thousands of items every day.

    What are the Best Brands on Sale?

    Each season, Finish Line offers deals on basketball shoes, running shoes, cross-trainers, apparel, sandals and more discounted up to 50%! You can find huge markdowns on Nike, Under Armour, Jordan, Puma, New Balance, Asics, Polo Ralph Lauren, Converse, Lacoste, Timberland Mizuno, The North Face, Adidas and more!

    Can I Get Discounted Pro Sports Fan Gear?

    At Finish Line, you can get discounted NCAA college hoodies and sweaters, NFL football clothes, MLB baseball hats, NBA basketball jerseys and shirts, and NHL hockey tees and caps.

    What Else Should I Know?

    Some brands and styles are excluded from coupon promotions. You can often find these items at a discount such as LeBron shoes or Jordans on sale. These items may also include free shipping where others may not. Free shipping is included on thousands of styles at finishline.com.