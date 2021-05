To celebrate National Hamburger Day, Pepsi is offering a "Burgers Go Better With Pepsi" Promotion where you can get a Pepsi for free when you follow the steps below!



Offer Details:

Purchase a Pepsi online or in-store to receive up to $3.49 rebate

Or, buy a combo meal from a participating restaurant for up to a $2.25 rebate

Submit proof of purchase here

Once Rebate is submitted, you will be reimbursed via PayPal, Venmo or e-gift card