Groupon is offering a 1-Year Sam's Club Membership from $25!



Available Options:

Sam’s Club Membership Package for $25



Sam’s Club Membership Package w/ Member’s Mark Extras for $35

$25 Package Includes:

One-year Sam’s Club membership



Complimentary household card



$10 e-Gift card after using each of the following Sam’s Club convenience services (three eGift cards total):

$15 off Member’s Mark Ultra Paper Plates

Scan & Go

Curbside Pickup

Online Ship to Home

Access to Sam’s Club mobile app, Scan & Go, and curbside pickup

$35 Package Includes:

Two free items in Club (Free Member’s Mark™ Take-n-Bake pizza and

Free Member’s Mark™ 10” round cake)