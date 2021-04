Walgreens is offering any six 12-Packs Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Sprite & More for only $16.49 when you follow the steps below! Store pickup is free.



Offer Details:

Add 6 qualifying items to cart



3 for $10.99 offer auto-applied



Apply code FAST25 (25% off a $20+ purchase) at checkout



(25% off a $20+ purchase) at checkout Final cost is $16.49



That's just $2.75 each!