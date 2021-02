Amazon is offering Community Coffee 18 Count Coffee Pods (3 Flavors) for only $5.69 (regularly $12.89) with Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free when you purchase over $25 or with Prime.



Details:

Flavors - Breakfast Blend, New Orleans Blend, Signature Dark Roast

Responsibly sourced coffee beans

high-quality 100% Arabica beans

Roasted with 4 generations of family exprerience

Received 4.6+ stars from over 1,000 reviews!