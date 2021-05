JCPenney has this 2-Piece Cooks Nonstick Roaster in black for only $6.00! Shipping is free on orders over $75.



Product Details:

# Pieces In Set: 2



Included: 1 Wire Rack(s), 1 16x13 Inch Roasting Pan(s)



Features: Non-Stick



Maximum Temp (f): 500 Degrees F



Base Material: 100% Aluminum



Care: Hand Wash



received 4+ stars out of 55+ reviews