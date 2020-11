Walmart is offering this 20-Piece The Pioneer Woman Food Storage Set for only $15.97 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Features:

Includes:

(4) 1/2 cup squares with lids

(3) 3 cup squares with lids

(1) 4 cup rectangle with lid

(1) 5 cup square with lid



Great for leftovers or on-the-go meals



Flexible lids to remove excess air



Top rack dishwasher and microwave safe



BPA Free Plastic