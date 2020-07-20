This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Long John Silvers
$20.20
Jul 20, 2020
Expires : 07/22/20
About this Deal
Right now, enjoy 20-Pieces of Fish, Chicken or Mix & Match for only $20.20 at Long John Silver's when you show this printable coupon to the server.
Find the nearest Long John Silver's restaurant here.
Note: See the restrictions on the coupon.
