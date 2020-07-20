Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Long John Silvers Coupons

Long John Silvers

20-Pieces for $20.20
$20.20
Jul 20, 2020
Expires : 07/22/20
23  Likes 0  Comments
12
See Deal

About this Deal

Right now, enjoy 20-Pieces of Fish, Chicken or Mix & Match for only $20.20 at Long John Silver's when you show this printable coupon to the server.

Find the nearest Long John Silver's restaurant here.

Note: See the restrictions on the coupon.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants Long John Silver's Fast Food dining out Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Long John Silvers See All arrow
Long John Silvers
Long John Silvers
2Pc Fish or 3 Pc Chicken Meals $4.99
$4.99
Long John Silvers
Long John Silvers
FREE DELIVERY *Available With UberEats, Doordash, and Postmates!
Free W/P
Long John Silvers
Long John Silvers
$2 Off Variety Platter or $5 Off 8 Piece Family Meal
Offers
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Burger King
Burger King
99¢ Whoppers via Uber Eats!
99¢ $4.19
HOT
ALDI
ALDI
Thanksgiving 2020 Catalog
SALE
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$13 Double Dozen Doughnuts
$6.50 ea
HOT
Starbucks
Starbucks
Free Drink or Bakery Item (New Members)
Freebie
HOT
Subway
Subway
$5.99 for Any 6" Meal (Sub + Drink + Chips)
$5.99
Target
Target
20% Off Starbucks Beverages (In-Store)
20% Off
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Kohl's
Kohl's
Dash Small Kitchen Appliances (4 Options)
$9.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Denny's
Denny's
$5 Off $25+ Order
$5 Off
Subway
Subway
$5.99 for Any 6" Meal (Sub + Drink + Chips)
$5.99
McDonalds
McDonalds
Sausage McGriddles® On The $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu
$1+
ALDI
ALDI
Thanksgiving 2020 Catalog
SALE
Walmart
Walmart
Free $5 Gift Card w/ $25 Restaurant GC
$25.00 $30.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$13 Double Dozen Doughnuts
$6.50 ea
HOT
Sonic
Sonic
Free Small Side w/ Any Purchase
Free W/P
Big Lots
Big Lots
Free Peppermint Candy Puffs 4-Oz (In-Store)
Freebie
Yahoo
Yahoo
Trader Joe's Just Recalled This Product for Posing Life-Threatening Risk
Recall
arrow
arrow