|
Valentine's Day 2021 is Sunday, February 14th this year. Check Out All the Best Valentines Day Food Deals at your favorite restaurants.
- Arby’s: Free Large Fries or Shake with 2 Sandwiches or Wraps in-stores only deal on 2/14..
- Auntie Anne’s: Pretzel Perks app users get $5 off a bucket of Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, or Mini Pretzel Dogs from February 12 to February 14, 2021. Available for delivery to your door or pick up at the store.
- Baskin-Robbins: Introduces New Box Of Chocolates Cake, Welcomes Back Love Potion #31 Ice Cream
- Bertucci's: $40 Dinner for Two Valentine's Day package through 2/14, available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Through Sunday, get a Valentine’s Day Bundle for $59.95 via take out and delivery, which includes a choice of two entrees, one appetizer and a Pizookie for dessert.
- Boston Market: All kids under 12 get a free cookie, brownie, slice of cake or pie while supplies last Sunday, no purchase necessary. The chain also is giving away free dessert with every purchase.
- Bonefish Grill: The restaurant has limited-time specials through 2/15 including a filet and lobster pairing.
- BurgerFi: On Sunday for in-store orders, add an onion ring to any burger or side for $1.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Bringing back heart-shaped pizzas and “Sweet Deal for Two” promotion featuring a $35 prix fixe menu from which fans can choose one appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert and three new “Sweet Deal Packages” for takeout orders.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Through Sunday, Carrabba's has a four-course dinner for two for $50.
- Chick-fil-A: For a limited time, get 30-count nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis or six-count chocolate chunk cookies in heart-shaped containers. Reminder, restaurants are closed on Sunday.
- Chili's Grill & Bar: Now through sunday Chili's has a two for $25, which includes an appetizer, two full-sized entrees and a dessert.
- Chuck E. Cheese: Buy two large one-topping pizzas and get a free gift, a 9-inch Chuck E. Cheese or Helen Henny plush toy. This offer is for dine-in and carry-out only.
- Cinnabon: Through Sunday, get a bundle starting at $15 for delivery with two classic rolls and two cold brew iced coffees. All first-time Cinnabon orders on DoorDash will receive free delivery on an order throughout February.
- Coffee Bean: Buy One, Get One Free including Regular or Larger Latte or Ice Blended drinks from 2pm to close.
- Corner Bakery: Buy One Entrée, Get One Free Valentine’s Day special for Rewards members! Just use the coupon located within your email to score this deal.
- Dairy Queen: BOGO 99¢ Blizzards when you order via the app [iOS or Android].
- D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches: Get two medium sandwiches for $14 Saturday and Sunday with code 8728.
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Two Meat Plates for $24 – stop by any participating location or order online or through the Dickey’s App
- Dunkin' Donuts: Free Beverage Reward when DD Perks members [free to join] buy a medium or large espresso beverage and apply code LOVEU at checkout!
- Einstein Bros Bagels Offers Family Pizza Bagel Box (8 Bagels) for just $5.00 when you order ahead through the mobile app [iOS or Android].
- Famous Dave's: Now through Sunday, get a free dessert with the purchase of a "Feast for 2," which includes cornbread shaped into a heart.
- Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express: Offering a free six piece order of Chick’n Vings with any purchase when you mention the promotion in-restaurant or use the code “VDAY21” online.
- Firehouse Subs: Rewards members get a free dessert through 2/14 when they enter promo code LOVE in the Firehouse Subs app.
- Friendly's: The chain says it has a buy-one-get-one free sundae deal Sunday.
- Hardee’s: Launches New Heart-Shaped Made From Scratch Biscuits For 2021 Valentine’s Season
- Hooters: Shred You Ex, Get Ten Free Boneless Wings with purchase of any ten wings on 2/14
- Huddle House: Buy one, get one free Stuffed French Toast platter for couples looking to make their evening even sweeter. The offer can be claimed by couples across the country from February 12-15, for dine-in or take-out.
- Hungry Howie’s: Get a one-topping heart-shaped pizza for $6.99 Saturday and Sunday. The chain also has a heart-shaped 3-cheeser Howie’s Bread.
- Insomnia Cookies: The cookie chain has a limited-time menu for Valentine's Day with heart-shaped cookie cakes and red velvet and chocolate-covered strawberry classic and mini cookies.
- Jack's Family Restaurants: Get heart-shaped biscuits with chocolate gravy for pickup on Valentine's Day at all 191 Jack’s restaurant locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi. Pre-order the heart-shaped biscuits through Saturday on the website or app.
- Jamba: Jamba’s Boost Pack (MSPR: $15.00) offer’s two smoothies and two Ginger Ready-To-Drink Wellness shots.
- Jet's Pizza: Restaurants nationwide will have heart-shaped Detroit-Style pizzas, Jet's Bread and Cinnamon Stix Sunday. The offer will be available while supplies last for online orders with the following codes: LOVE for pizza, BEMINE for Jet’s Bread and SWEET for Cinnamon Stix.
- Kolache Factory: Get a buy-one-get-one free deal on Kolaches Sunday with a coupon the company says will be posted on its website.
- Krispy Kreme: New Heart-Filled Valentine’s Day Doughnut Collection
- Logan’s Roadhouse: cooking up a special Valentine’s menu from February 12 to February 14, 2021.
- Long John Silver's is now offering 2 Can Dine for $9.99 from now until 2/14 when you present this coupon!
- Natural Grocers: The grocery store chain's {N}power members get a free Chocolove Chocolate Bar Sunday.
- Marco’s Pizza: Baking up heart-shaped pizzas through February 14, 2021.
- Marble Slab Creamery: Slab Happy Rewards members get a free small ice cream with purchase of a regular or best value ice cream with a reward offer on the app Saturday through Monday.
- McAlister’s Deli: Kids Eat Free on February 14, 2021 with promo code BEMINE. In-store: Simply mention BEMINE when ordering an adult entree and kids meal and up to two kids meals will be free. Online: Add an adult entree and up to two kids meals to your online order. Then, add promo code BEMINE at checkout.
- McDonald’s: McDelivery on Uber Eats is offering a $0 Delivery Fee on orders of $20 or more through Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
- Mountain Mike’s: Welcomes Back Heart-Shaped Pizzas For 2021 Valentine’s Season
- Olive Garden: Valentine’s Dinner for 2 To Go for $35.99 and a Bake at Home Lasagna Bundle that serves four starting at $39.99 through 2/14.
- Outback Steakhouse: Offering 4-Course Valentine Meal For 2 through Feb. 14, 2021.
- Panerabread: Offering a TGIF (Thank God It’s Flatbread) promotion where anyone can get 50% off online orders of a flatbread from February 9 to February 16, 2021 with promo code “TGIF” at checkout.
- Papa John’s: Heart-Shaped Pizzas Are Back At Papa John’s For 2021 Valentine’s Season.
- Papa Murphy’s: The HeartBaker Pizza Is Back At Papa Murphy’s Through February 14, 2021.
- Pieology: Offering two Signature Pizzas and two Cookies for $22, as well as a special deal for singles – one Signature Pizza and one cookie for $11.00, from February 13 to February 15, 2021. Pricing may vary by location.
- Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses: Pick 2 meals for $19.99: deal includes choice of 6-oz USDA Choice Sirloin, Grilled Chicken or Chicken Monterey, 10 piece fried shrimp or 16 piece grilled shrimp and Fresh Garden Salad, Dinner Roll and choice of Baked Potato or Steak Fries. Available now through Feb. 14, 2021.
- Pizza Guys: Offering large, 1-topping heart-shaped pizzas for $14.99 each throughout the Sacramento, CA and Nevada markets, and $15.99 in the Bay Area, and Oregon markets throughout the month of February 2021.
- Pretzelmaker: App members get $2.14 off any purchase of $10 or more Sunday in-store or online.
- Qdoba: Anyone who joins QDOBA Rewards on or before February 14, as well as current Rewards members, will receive a free entrée with the purchase of any entrée (of equal or greater value) on February 14 in-restaurant, online or via the QDOBA app.
- Shake Shack: Launches New “Berryz II Men” Chocolate-Covered-Strawberry Shake.
- Shoney’s: Offering a ‘2 Can Dine for $24.99’ Experience on Valentine’s Day Weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) which Includes a free Shareable Dessert.
- Slice: First-time customers get $3 off orders of $15 or more with promo code 3VDAY21 on the app Sunday.
- Smoothie King: Offering free delivery on Valentine’s Day – February 14, 2021.
- Sonic: Get Half-Price Shakes when you use code SWEET online or in the app [iOS or Android].
- Starbucks: Fans that place a Starbucks Delivers order on Uber Eats will get 50% off their Starbucks order (up to a max of $10 off) by using the code “SENDLOVE” on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Also enjoy $0 delivery fees on all Uber Eats orders of $15 or more.
- Stewart's Shops: Get 50 cent single scoop ice cream cones Sunday.
- Subway: Get 15% off any footlong sub through Feb. 24 with promo code 15OFF. There's also a limited-time discount off tuna footlongs with promo code ITSREAL.
- Taco Bell: Buy One, Get One Free Nacho Fries Box Via Uber Eats Through February 14, 2021.
- Tim Hortons: Free Donut With Beverage Purchase Via The App.
- Tijuana Flats: Loyalty members get $1 dessert with the purchase of an adult entrée Sunday. Limit one dessert per transaction.
- Wendys San Diego: Free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit At San Diego-Area Wendy’s Locations through Feb. 14, 2021
- White Castle: Get free delivery on White Castle Uber Eats orders of $20 or more Sunday. They are also inviting customers to join in a socially-distanced car-hop drive-in event in a throwback at participating locations on Sunday, Feb. 14, customers can book a parking spot and enjoy their meal car-hop style with car-side service. Hours vary; some participating restaurants will have a daytime event, while others will have an evening event. To make a reservation, visit www.whitecastle.com/vday to choose your location. Customers will then be sent to OpenTable.com to confirm and choose your reservation time.