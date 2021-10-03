Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Get Ready! Eggo Giving Away 100,000 Free Waffles
News
3 days ago
5  Likes 0  Comments
5
Eggo is helping parents deal with one of the most stressful times of the year- Daylight Savings. With an hour of the day being lost and sleep schedules being thrown off, kids can be extra cranky while trying to adjust to a new schedule.

Eggo is coming to the rescue with their handy "L'Eggometer," which gives tips to moms and dads on how to handle the extra stress. As part of the initiative, the company will give away 100,000 waffles for free on Sunday, 3/14!

Read more here.

Learn more about the Eggo giveaway here.

See official rules here.

What do you think of this giveaway? Let us know in the comments below!

Who Will Get $1,400 Stimulus Payment?
NEWS
HOT
To Get The Next Stimulus Check, You May Need to Hustle with Your Taxes
NEWS
How You Can Lose Out On a $1,400 Stimulus Check By Filing Taxes Right Now
NEWS
25 Secret Money Traps At Target, Walmart and Other Big-Box Stores
NEWS
IRS Delayed Refunds Last Year for Millions of Taxpayers — Here’s How To Get Yours Faster
NEWS
You May Be Eligible for Recovery from The Wells Fargo Fair Fund
NEWS
Here’s The Average IRS Tax Refund Amount By State
NEWS
Starbucks Just Released a Copper Studded Tumbler That’s As Shiny As a New Penny
NEWS
Wendy’s Will Give You A Free 10-Piece Chicken Nugget Right Now And It’s So Easy To Get
NEWS
