Panera Bread is offering new subscribers 3 months of MyPanera+ Coffee for free, which gets you unlimited coffee every day!



Note: after 3 months, subscription is $8.99 per month. Cancel at any time.



Find your nearest location here.



How It Works:

Create a FREE MyPanera Account.



Subscribe to MyPanera+ Coffee and your monthly subscription membership rewards are auto-applied to your coffee selections



Get any size, any flavor once up to every 2 hours, with unlimited refills while you’re in the cafe



Redeem your subscription like a MyPanera Reward at the register, or add an eligible beverage to your cart on kiosk, PaneraBread.com or on our app, and your reward will be automatically redeemed upon checkout