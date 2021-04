For a limited time, Chipotle is offering Up To 250,000 Burritos for free to healthcare heroes!



Find your nearest location here.



How it Works:

Healthcare workers can sign up to receive a free burrito starting at 10 a.m. PT here

Once an individual signs up, they will receive a special promo code within 5 days (if they successfully claimed a burrito)

Promo codes expire on Monday, May 31, 2021