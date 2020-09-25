Kohl's is offering this 15-Piece Farberware Cookstart DiamondMax Cookware Set for only $38.99 with free shipping when cardholders use code BEAUTIFUL30 (extra 30% w/ card), code SEPTMVCFREE (free ship w/ card), and you submit this $10 mail-in rebate.



Non-cardholders can submit the $10 rebate and use code SHOPNOW for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Details:

Available in 3 colors



Constructed from heavy-duty aluminum



DiamondMax nonstick interiors perform 3x's better than ceramic



Oven safe to 350°F and dishwasher safe



Received 4+ stars from over 175 reviews