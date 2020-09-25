Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
15-Pc Farberware DiamondMax Cookware Set
$48.99 $119.99
1h ago
($38.99 after rebate)
Expires : 09/27/20
Kohl's is offering this 15-Piece Farberware Cookstart DiamondMax Cookware Set for only $38.99 with free shipping when cardholders use code BEAUTIFUL30 (extra 30% w/ card), code SEPTMVCFREE (free ship w/ card), and you submit this $10 mail-in rebate.

Non-cardholders can submit the $10 rebate and use code SHOPNOW for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Details:
  • Available in 3 colors
  • Constructed from heavy-duty aluminum
  • DiamondMax nonstick interiors perform 3x's better than ceramic
  • Oven safe to 350°F and dishwasher safe
  • Received 4+ stars from over 175 reviews

