Kohl's is offering this 15-Piece Farberware Cookstart DiamondMax Cookware Set for only $38.99 with free shipping when cardholders use code BEAUTIFUL30 (extra 30% w/ card), code SEPTMVCFREE (free ship w/ card), and you submit this $10 mail-in rebate.
Non-cardholders can submit the $10 rebate and use code SHOPNOW for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
