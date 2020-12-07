This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Target
$2.00
$3.69
Jul 12, 2020
Expires : 07/18/20
26 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Target is offering 8-Pack AHA 12-Oz Sparkling Water (Mult. Flavors) for $2 (it's just 25¢ each) when you 'clip' 25% off Target Circle coupon on the product page and checkout using an in-store pickup, drive-up, or same-day delivery.
Check out more Target Circle offers here.
🏷 Deal TagsTarget Drinks Sparkling Water Beverages Drinks & Beverages food offers
What's the matter?