Home Coupons Stores Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Amazon

40% Off Panera Order + Free $3 Prime Day Credit
HOT
Offer
12h ago
Expires : 06/22/21
16  Likes 2  Comments
10
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering 40% Off Your Panera Order on June 21 or June 22 when you register your MyPanera Rewards account through Amazon here. Plus, you'll score a $3 credit for free to use on Amazon during Prime Day 2021!

Not a MyPanera Rewards member? Register here and score a free sweet treat!

Note: must register your account by 6/22.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants amazon dining out Panera Bread Takeout Meals prime day
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
40m ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
6h ago
👍
Likes Reply
Amazon See All arrow
Early Prime Day Deals!
Amazon
Early Prime Day Deals!
SALE
HOT
Free $10 Prime Day Credit Offer
Amazon
Free $10 Prime Day Credit Offer
Offer
HOT
Free $10 Amazon Credit for Prime Day!
Amazon
Free $10 Amazon Credit for Prime Day!
Offer
Free $10 Amazon Credit for Prime Day Offer!
Amazon
Free $10 Amazon Credit for Prime Day Offer!
Free W/P
21 Free Prints from Amazon Photos
Amazon
21 Free Prints from Amazon Photos
Freebie
Price Drop! Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food (5lbs.)
Amazon
Price Drop! Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food (5lbs.)
$9.48 $26.62
40% Off Panera Order + Free $3 Prime Day Credit
Amazon
40% Off Panera Order + Free $3 Prime Day Credit
Offer
HOT
Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot Bundle
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot Bundle
$44.99 $99.98
FREE SHIPPING
Lowest Price! 25-Pack KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
Lowest Price! 25-Pack KN95 Face Mask
$3.99 $19.74
Price Drop! 9-Pack Wonderful Pistachios
Amazon
Price Drop! 9-Pack Wonderful Pistachios
$3.50 $7.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ALDI Weekly Ad & More!
ALDI
ALDI Weekly Ad & More!
WeeklyAD
HOT
Free $10 Prime Day Credit Offer
Amazon
Free $10 Prime Day Credit Offer
Offer
HOT
Target Deal Days Plans Revealed
Target
Target Deal Days Plans Revealed
NEWS
Featured "Grocery & Household" Savings
Costco
Featured "Grocery & Household" Savings
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Free Coke on June 15 (Sign Up Now!)
Free Coke on June 15 (Sign Up Now!)
Freebie
Free Coffee or Bagel Every Day in June!
Panera Bread
Free Coffee or Bagel Every Day in June!
Freebie
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
40% Off Panera Order + Free $3 Prime Day Credit
Amazon
40% Off Panera Order + Free $3 Prime Day Credit
Offer
HOT
Free Large Popcorn for Stockholders!
AMC
Free Large Popcorn for Stockholders!
Freebie
ROUND UP
DealsPlus
DealsPlus
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Free Coffee or Bagel Every Day in June!
Panera Bread
Free Coffee or Bagel Every Day in June!
Freebie
Free 3-Months of Unlimited Coffee!
Panera Bread
Free 3-Months of Unlimited Coffee!
Freebie
40% Off Panera Order + Free $3 Prime Day Credit
Amazon
40% Off Panera Order + Free $3 Prime Day Credit
Offer
HOT
arrow
arrow