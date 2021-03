Subway is now offering Any Footlong for $5.99 when you use code 599FOOTLONG online or via the app [iOS or Android].



Find your nearest Subway here.



Other Available Offers:

6" Sub for $3.49 w/ Code 6INCH349



w/ Code 6" Sub Meal for $5.99 w/ Code 599MEAL



w/ Code Footlong Sub Meal for $7.99 w/ Code 799MEAL



w/ Code Free Drink w/ Footlong Sub or Protein Bowl w/ Code FREEDRINK

Buying more than one sandwich? BOGO free any footlong with code FREEFOOTLONG or BOGO 50% off any footlong with code BOGO50 at checkout.