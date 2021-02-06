Krispy Kreme
This Friday, June 4th, head into your local Krispy Kreme where you can score a FREE Donut of your choice in honor of National Donut Day – no purchase or coupon required (limit 1 per customer).
In addition to snagging a FREE donut on June 4th, Krispy Kreme is also offering one dozen Original Glazed Donuts for $1 when you buy any dozen
