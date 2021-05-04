Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Buffalo Wild Wings

6 Free Boneless Wings (March Madness OT Offer)
Offer
1h ago
Expires : 04/05/21
8  Likes 1  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

March Madness is back! Now through 4/5, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering 6 Boneless Wings for free if any March Madness game goes into overtime! Simply check-in or make a purchase within 30 minutes of the game ending to receive a certificate to your Blazin' Rewards account [free to join] within 72 hours.

Find your nearest BWW here.

Check in at the bar with their app [iOS or Android].

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants freebies Free Buffalo Wild WIngs Boneless wings Takeout march madness
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
1h ago
Facebook March Madness: https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloWildWings/videos/191646392409340
Likes Reply
Buffalo Wild Wings See All arrow
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
6 Free Boneless Wings (March Madness OT Offer)
Offer
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
BOGO Free Boneless Wings On Thursdays
BOGO
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
BOGO Free Traditional Wings Tuesdays!
BOGO
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
New Blazin’ Challenge at Home Bundle
$12.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
Free Green Glazed Doughnut (Just Wear Green)
Freebie
HOT
Yahoo
Yahoo
Get Ready! Eggo Giving Away 100,000 Free Waffles
NEWS
McDonalds
McDonalds
Free Fries Friday (Burger + Fries = $1)!
Free W/P
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
HOT
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free 3-Pc Chicken Tenders Offer!
Free W/P
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
KFC
KFC
New Chicken Sandwich Box
$8.99
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Hershey's Pot of Gold Chocolate Gift Box
$2.25 $8.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
IHOP
IHOP
All You Can Eat Pancakes!
Free W/P
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
6 Free Boneless Wings (March Madness OT Offer)
Offer
arrow
arrow