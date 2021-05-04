March Madness is back! Now through 4/5, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering 6 Boneless Wings for free if any March Madness game goes into overtime! Simply check-in or make a purchase within 30 minutes of the game ending to receive a certificate to your Blazin' Rewards account [free to join] within 72 hours.



Find your nearest BWW here.



Check in at the bar with their app [iOS or Android].