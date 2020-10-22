Burger King
From now until 10/25, Burger King is bringing back the '90s with Whopper Sandwiches for only 99¢ during their "Throwback Thursdays" when you order via the Uber Eats app [iOS or Android].
You can find this offer in your Uber Eats app, and while you can only redeem the promo once, you can order as many 99¢ Whoppers as you want in that single order!
Find your nearest Burger King here.
Read more about this offer in this Thrillist article.
Note: valid at participating locations.
