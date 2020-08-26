ALDI is recalling Frito-Lay Flavor Mix Variety Packs due to the potential presence of an undeclared allergen.



ALDI has removed the affected products from select stores, however the items were also available through Instacart delivery.



Affected Items Include:

Frito-Lay Flavor Mix Variety Pack:

18-ounce package of 1-ounce bags



UPC Code: 028400154437



With Production Codes:

20 OCT 2020 4AG12190413

20 0CT 2020 5AG22200441

20 OCT 2020 2AG12240413

20 OCT 2020 4AG12190413

20 OCT 2020 6AG12210413

3 NOV 2020 2AG12240413

3 NOV 2020 3AG12250413

3 NOV 2020 3AG12320301

3 NOV 2020 4AG12260413

3 NOV 2020 4AG22260441

3 NOV 2020 5AG22270461



ALDI advises customer to discard the products affected by the recall immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



See more info here.