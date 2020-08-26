Frito-Lay Flavor Mix Variety Pack Recalled
|ALDI is recalling Frito-Lay Flavor Mix Variety Packs due to the potential presence of an undeclared allergen.
ALDI has removed the affected products from select stores, however the items were also available through Instacart delivery.
Affected Items Include:
Frito-Lay Flavor Mix Variety Pack:
ALDI advises customer to discard the products affected by the recall immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
