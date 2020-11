Attention ALDI shoppers! Right now the retailer is recalling Assorted Onions and an Almond Based Frozen Dessert due to the following reasons.



Recalled Items:

Assorted Onions from Onions 52 due to a potential salmonella contamination



Earth Grown Vegan Almond Based Frozen Dessert due to an undeclared cashew allergen

If you've purchased either of these products, ALDI advises you to discard the items or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.



See more ALDI recalls here.



Editors note: See another onions recall linked to Salmonella outbreak. Stay safe!