|
Take a look at these special offers happening in honor of National Doughnut Day, June 4, 2021!
Notable Donut Deals:
Duck Donuts: On Friday, June 4, all in-store guests can enjoy a bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar donut on the house, courtesy of Duck Donuts. No purchase necessary!
Dunkin Donuts (more coupons): On Friday, June 4, guests can enjoy a free classic Dunkin’ donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.
Glazed and Confused: Here’s a local offer for donut lovers in Syracuse, N.Y. Glazed and Confused is offering $1 Dizzy Pigs — that’s a bacon topped donut — all day on Friday. Up to six per customer.
Krispy Kreme (more coupons): On Friday, June 4th celebrate National Donut Day by stopping into Krispy Kreme, where you can enjoy any donut of your choice for free! Guests who have received a COVID vaccination are still eligible to receive one free Original Glazed donut per day, so that means you could potentially walk away with two free donuts on June 4!
LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee: Visit LaMar’s Donuts on Friday, June 4 for a free Ray’s Original Glazed Donut. Better yet, community heroes (teachers, healthcare workers, first responders, and military) get two free donuts when they visit!
Pinkbox Donuts: Get a free limited edition Pinkbox Doughnut T-shirt with your purchase of a dozen donuts. Nevada only.
Maverik Adventure’s First Stop: Can get any donut for $1 all day long on June 4 (raspberry fritters are excluded). Head on over to Maverik.com to see if there’s a participating location near you!
Shipley Do-Nuts: On Friday, June 4, from 5 AM to 12 noon, you can get a free glazed donut with any purchase from Shipley Do-Nuts.
Smokey Bones: Customers get a free Bag O’ Donuts with any $40 purchase Friday.
Tim Hortons (more coupons): From Thursday to June 15, rewards members get one donut for 50 cents with any purchase over 50 cents.
Walmart (more coupons): Select locations are offering free coffee and a free donut to celebrate National Doughnut Day between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.