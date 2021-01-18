Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Buy 3, Save $5
Sale
3h ago
About this Deal

Right now, Amazon is offering Buy 3, Save $5! Free Shipping is available when you add at least $25 of eligible items to your Shopping Cart.

How to:
Add 3 items from the selection on this page to your Shopping Basket via the "Add to Basket". When you're done shopping, click the "Proceed to Checkout" button. The Offer will be automatically applied to your total customer order value at checkout if you are eligible.

home
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DivaToya
DivaToya (L2)
39m ago
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
1h ago
