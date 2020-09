Popeyes is offering buy one, get one free Chicken Sandwich when you order via Grubhub.



Details:

Available at participating Popeyes restaurant locations only on the Grubhub platform



To redeem, select promotional items on the menu prior to checkout



Discount will automatically apply at checkout (no promo code required)



Limit 1 promotional item per order



Limited customization and substitution options available



Limited supply (expect high demand)