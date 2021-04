Now through 7/25 at IHOP, get a $5 Bonus Card for free with any $25 gift card purchase!



Note: Bonus card expires 10/24/21 and is valid at participating IHOP locations only. Bonus card is for dine-in only and is not valid with other discounts or coupons.



Other Notable Deals:

20% Off First Online Order w/ code IHOP20