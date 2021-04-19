Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

McDonalds

The All-New BTS Meal!
Offer
1h ago
Expires : 06/20/21
11  Likes 4  Comments
8
See Deal

About this Deal

McDonald's just introduced their All-New BTS Meal with new limited-time sauces! Plus, check out behind-the-scenes content available exclusively through the mobile app [iOS or Android].

Plus, now through 6/1, score $0 delivery free when you order the BTS Meal through Uber Eats!

BTS Meal Includes:
  • 10-piece Chicken McNuggets
  • Medium Fries
  • Two dipping sauces: Sweet Chili and Cajun
  • Medium Coke

Learn more about the new BTS Meal here.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants Fries McDonalds Fast Food food deals Meals Nuggets
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Apr 19, 2021
How about early at may?
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Apr 19, 2021
@Notbad not sure buried :) , why it is not considered rare offer, it is revealed here https://corporate.mcdonalds.com/corpmcd/en-us/our-stories/article/OurStories.alistair-btsmeal.html and their social media https://twitter.com/mcdonalds , I'm sure BF will have the same problem If we have the info early but can not post.
Likes Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Apr 19, 2021
nvm, I better save this offer now. Already seeing dup offers
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Apr 19, 2021
okay, Thanks.
Likes Reply
see more comments 1
McDonalds See All arrow
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
HOT
McDonalds
McDonalds
Extended! $1 Large Fries (App Orders)
$1
McDonalds
McDonalds
Buy One, Get One for $1 is Back!
BOGO
McDonalds
McDonalds
Free Fries Friday (Burger + Fries = $1)!
Free W/P
McDonalds
McDonalds
The All-New BTS Meal!
Offer
McDonalds
McDonalds
99¢ For Any Size Premium Roast Or Iced Coffee
99¢
McDonalds
McDonalds
Buy a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, And Get Free Medium Fries and Drink
Free w/p
FREE SHIPPING
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's New Rewards Program
Offer
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
GrubHub
GrubHub
Free Popeyes Sandwich Combo (Every Friday!)
Free W/P $8.49
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Burger King
Burger King
70¢ Cheeseburger + More!
70¢
HOT
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
$5 Grande Nachos Box w/ Drink is Back!
$5.00
Popeyes
Popeyes
$5 Big Box Deal
$5.00
McDonalds
McDonalds
Extended! $1 Large Fries (App Orders)
$1
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
50% Off Original Glazed Dozen W/Island Time Dozen
Offer
Wendys
Wendys
Free 10-Pc Nuggets w/ Any Purchase
Free W/P
Panera Bread
Panera Bread
$5 Off $15 Order
$5 Off
McDonalds
McDonalds
Buy One, Get One for $1 is Back!
BOGO
Burger King
Burger King
Free Sandwich for Feedback
Offer
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Burger King
Burger King
$1 Whopper Wednesday 5/26
$1.00
McDonalds
McDonalds
Extended! $1 Large Fries (App Orders)
$1
Wendys
Wendys
Free 10-Pc Nuggets w/ Any Purchase
Free W/P
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free 3-Pc Chicken Tenders Offer!
Free W/P $5.79
Popeyes
Popeyes
$5 Big Box Deal
$5.00
McDonalds
McDonalds
The All-New BTS Meal!
Offer
GrubHub
GrubHub
Free Popeyes Sandwich Combo (Every Friday!)
Free W/P $8.49
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Burger King
Burger King
70¢ Cheeseburger + More!
70¢
HOT
arrow
arrow