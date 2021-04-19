McDonalds
McDonald's just introduced their All-New BTS Meal with new limited-time sauces! Plus, check out behind-the-scenes content available exclusively through the mobile app [iOS or Android].
Plus, now through 6/1, score $0 delivery free when you order the BTS Meal through Uber Eats!
BTS Meal Includes:
Learn more about the new BTS Meal here.
