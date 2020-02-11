Subway
BOGO
5h ago
Expires : 11/04/20
17 Likes 1 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
In honor of National Sandwich Day on 11/3, Subway is offering Buy One, Get One Free Footlong when rewards members [free to join] use the coupon located in their email. Simply search for the email from news@subs.subway.com titled "Your National Sandwich Day Deal is here."
Find your nearest Subway here.
Note: must be a reward member to get this offer. Exclusions may apply.
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal Tagsfood restaurants BOGO subway Fast Food dining out Free W/P Meals
What's the matter?