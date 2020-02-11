Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Subway

Buy One, Get One Free Footlong
5h ago
Expires : 11/04/20
17  Likes 1  Comments
In honor of National Sandwich Day on 11/3, Subway is offering Buy One, Get One Free Footlong when rewards members [free to join] use the coupon located in their email. Simply search for the email from news@subs.subway.com titled "Your National Sandwich Day Deal is here."

Find your nearest Subway here.

Note: must be a reward member to get this offer. Exclusions may apply.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
22m ago
