Kellogg's is offering 12-Count Green Mountain K-Cup Pods for free when you purchase 3 participating Special K and Kellogg's Corn Flakes products.



How to Get this Deal:

Buy 3 participating products before 3/13/21

Take a pic of your receipts

Log in or join here and upload your receipts before 4/12/21

Receive & redeem your free 12-Ct Green Mountain K-Cups