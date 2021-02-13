Taco Bell is running a limited-time promotion where they’re offering a buy one, get one free Nacho Fries Box via Uber Eats through February 14, 2021.



To take advantage of the offer, simply order a Nacho Fries Box through Uber Eats during the promotion period, and you’ll qualify for a second Nacho Fries Box for free.



The Nacho Fries Box includes Seasoned Fries with Nacho Cheese Dip, a Crunchy Taco, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito and a medium Mountain Dew Baja Blast.



Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Box BOGO deal through Uber Eats is valid at participating locations nationwide through Sunday, February 14, 2021.