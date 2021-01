Now through 1/23, Chick-fil-A is offering a Chocolate Fudge Brownie for free when you download and log in to the mobile app [iOS or Android]!



Find your nearest location here.



Steps to Get this Deal:

Download the mobile app and log in

Enable your location services

Click the Rewards tab

Click Redeem Reward and add the offer to your mobile order

Note: valid at participating locations.