On March 11, Chipotle will debut the Quesadilla as their first-ever customizable digital-only menu item! Consumers will be able to order the item online or via the mobile app [ios or Android].



It will be created using Chipotle's Digital Kitchen which was launched last year. The Quesadilla includes Monterey Jack Cheese with choice of chicken, steak, carnitas, barbacoa, sofritas, or fajita veggies. Other ingredients such as salsa and more toppings can be added.



Plus, from 3/11 to 3/21, the restaurant chain will offer free delivery when people order a quesadilla online.



