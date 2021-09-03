Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

USA TODAY

Chipotle to Launch First Customizable Quesadilla Menu Item!
News
19h ago
6  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

On March 11, Chipotle will debut the Quesadilla as their first-ever customizable digital-only menu item! Consumers will be able to order the item online or via the mobile app [ios or Android].

It will be created using Chipotle's Digital Kitchen which was launched last year. The Quesadilla includes Monterey Jack Cheese with choice of chicken, steak, carnitas, barbacoa, sofritas, or fajita veggies. Other ingredients such as salsa and more toppings can be added.

Plus, from 3/11 to 3/21, the restaurant chain will offer free delivery when people order a quesadilla online.

Read more here.

Find your nearest Chipotle here.

What do you think of Chipotle's new feature? Let us know in the comments below!

🏷 Deal Tags

food dining restaurants News Chipotle Fast Food food deals Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
USA TODAY See All arrow
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
$10 Costco Curbside Pickup Fee. What do you think?
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
More COVID-19 Stimulus Is On The Way. But Could The Earlier Programs Have Been Run Better?
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
$1,400 Checks in COVID-19 Relief Bill Would Phase Out At $80,000 Instead of $100,000, According to Deal Between Biden and Democrats
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Fry's Electronics Closes All Stores!
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
How to Claim Missing Stimulus Payments
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Macy's Plans to Close More Stores
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Senate Passes Biden’s COVID Relief Bill, Sending Legislation with $1,400 Stimulus Checks to House
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
IRS Tax Season 2021: 9 Costly Mistakes to Avoid
TIPS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Texas Mask Mandate: Albertsons Reverses Decision and Will Continue to Require Masks After March 10
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Looking for a COVID-19 Vaccine? This Website May Text You When a Vaccine Is About to Go Unused.
NEWS news
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Starbucks
Starbucks
Redeem Your Free Drink Coupon (3/10 - 3/12)
Free W/P
Arbys
Arbys
$1 Crispy Fish Sandwich
$1
Wendys
Wendys
Free 10-Pc Nuggets Offer!
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
$10 Off First 'Prime Now' Purchase
$10 Off
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Long John Silvers
Long John Silvers
Pieces of 8 for $8.88 (Fish or Chicken)
$8.88
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free $45 Off $45 Membership Coupon
Offer
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
Wingstop
Wingstop
Big Night In Bundle for $16.99
$16.99
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Wendys
Wendys
$5 Biggie Bag is Back
$5
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Steak n Shake
Steak n Shake
All Shakes & Drinks Half-Price Happy Hour (2-5pm, M-F) At Steak 'n Shake
50% Off
Walgreens
Walgreens
Haribo Sour Gold Bears Gummi Candy Pineapple
2/$2.00 $1.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin Donuts
10-Pc MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats
$2.00
Burger King
Burger King
New! 2 for $10 Meal Deal
$10
Wendys
Wendys
$5 Biggie Bag is Back
$5
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Chipotle to Launch First Customizable Quesadilla Menu Item!
NEWS
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
'Luck O The Doughnuts' Coming to Krispy Kreme
NEWS
7-Eleven
7-Eleven
7-Eleven Launches New Fish Bites
NEWS
7-Eleven
7-Eleven
$5 Large Pizza + Free Delivery
$5.00 $7.00
FREE SHIPPING
Jack In The Box
Jack In The Box
Return The Donut Holes
$1.00
arrow
arrow