2 Stars for Every $1 w/ New Payment Options
About this Deal
|Now live! Starbucks just made it easier to earn free drinks through their Rewards program [free to join]! Right now, earn 2 Stars for every $1 spent when paying through the app [iOS or Android], or 1 Star for every $1 spent using cash, debit card, credit card, or mobile wallet.
Want even more Stars per order? Pay via your Starbucks Rewards Visa to earn up to 3 Stars per $1 spent!
Find your nearest Starbucks here.
See all the benefits of Starbucks Rewards here.
