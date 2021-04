To celebrate National Burrito Day, Chipotle is giving away Burritos or $200K in Bitcoin for free! Just guess the 6-digit passcode to unlock one of the prizes.



For more information see this Press Release



Note: game begins at 9am PST and ends at 6pm PST.



How It Works:

Visit website beginning at 9am PST here

To play the Game, enter a six (6) digit numeric code that includes any combination of numbers from 1-9 and press the “Enter” button to submit one Game Play

If your Game Play is non-winning, a message will appear on-screen inviting you to submit another Game Play

Up to ten chances to play the Game

If your Game Play is a winning Game Play, an on-screen message will appear with information about how to claim your prize

Note: there is a limit of one prize per player