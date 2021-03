Kohl's is offering this 24-Oz Contigo Autoseal Chill Bottle (3 Colors) for only $8.49 when you use code SHOP15 at checkout with free shipping on orders over $75.



Details:

Drinks stay cold up to 28 hours



Carry handle for easy transport



Spout cover helps keep out dirt and germs



Easy one-handed drinking with the push of a button



Received 4+ stars from over 75 reviews