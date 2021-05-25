Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Covid Vaccine Freebies, Deals & More
Roundup
22h ago
11  Likes 2  Comments

About this Deal

Looking for vaccine freebies and deals? Here's what you can get.

Food Deals
  • Krispy Kreme's: Free original glazed doughnut when you show COVID-19 Vaccination Record.
  • White Castle: Free Dessert-on-a-stick who brings vaccine card to local store through 5/31.
  • Shake Shack: Free Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of any burger or chicken sandwich by showing proof of vaccination in-store through 6/12.

    Travel Deals
  • United Airlines: Now through 6/22 loyalty program members could win Free flights for 1 Year when you upload COVID-19 vaccination card to "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes.
  • Uber: Free rides to help people get to vaccine centers and pharmacies to get their shots.
  • Lyft: Free rides to help people who get vaccinated.

    Store Deals
  • Target: Free $5 Off $5 Coupon when you receive a CVS at Target-administered COVID-19 vaccination.
  • Walgreens: Free $5 Walgreens Cash rewards* on $1+ purchase in store when you get your Free COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax: Free vaccine card lamination at your local OfficeMax or Office Depot.
  • Meijer: Complete your vaccination series at your local Meijer Pharmacy and receive a coupon for $10 off your next purchase.For those who are already vaccinated, No matter where you were vaccinated show your completed vaccination card for $10 off your next purchase of $50 or more.

    Local Deals
  • City of Lodi: Any Lodi resident who gets a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on or after May 6 is eligible for a $25 credit on their utility bill. All you need to do is present a completed vaccine card and proof of residence.
  • Republic FC: The clinics coincide with Republic's FC's games on May 29, June 2, and June 5. The club is offering a free game ticket to people who make a reservation and get vaccinated at the event.
  • New Jersey: New Jersey residents who get their first shot during the month of May can get a free beer at participating breweries. To claim the "Shot and a Beer" offer, you just need to show your vaccination card.
  • New York: New Yorkers who get their first dose of Pfizer or their only dose of Johnson & Johnson May 24-28 will be given a scratch-off lottery ticket with a grand prize of up to $5 million. The ticket is free (normally it costs $20), and only people who haven't been vaccinated yet are eligible.
  • Maryland: The state of Maryland is offering a $100 incentive to state employees who get vaccinated.
  • Connecticut: From May 19 to 31, you can get a free drink in the state of Connecticut with your vaccination card.
  • Detroit: The city of Detroit is offering a $50 gift card to people who offer rides to those going to get their vaccines. Those who want to do this have to set up the appointments for those who need rides through the Good Neighbor program by calling 313-230-0505.
  • West Virginia: Residents of West Virginia between the ages of 16 and 35 can get a $100 savings bond if they get vaccinated.
  • Cincinnati Reds: Get $10 View Level tickets to weekday baseball games if you show your vaccine card at the box office.

    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    56m ago
    Good effort
    prince16pream
    prince16pream (L3)
    50m ago
    thanks.
