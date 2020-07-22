Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Crock-Pot 4-Qt Express Pressure Cooker
$20.99 $99.99
Jul 22, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering their Crock-Pot 4-Qt Express Pressure Cooker for only $20.99 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (30% off w/ card) and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 to score an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, every earns $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 7/27 - 8/2)!

Other Notable Offers:

