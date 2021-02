Macy's has this 6-Pc Cuisinart Tie Dye Print Chef Cutlery Set for only $9.99 with free shipping on orders over $25.



Product Details:

High-quality stainless steel blades



Nonstick coating for easy slicing



Color coding reduces the risk of cross-contamination during food preparation



Matching blade guards provide for safe storage



Stainless steel/polypropylene



Dishwasher safe



Set includes:

8" chef's knife with blade guard

5" serrated utility knife with blade guard

3.5" paring knife with blade guard