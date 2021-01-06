Every Tuesday from now through 6/22, Dunkin' Donuts is offering a Medium Iced or Hot Coffee for just $1.00 to DD Perks members [free to join]!



Find your nearest location here.



Find more details here.



Note: Excludes Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew and Extra Charged Coffee. Offer valid for rewards members who activate the offer and pay with an enrolled Dunkin' card, scan their loyalty ID at checkout or order ahead on the Dunkin’ app. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or coupon