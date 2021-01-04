Arbys
About this Deal
For one day only, Arby's is offering 5 Regular Roast Beef Sandwiches for just $5! Just sign up to the email list to receive your coupon for this offer.
Normally a Classic Beef Sandwich costs around $3.29, so getting each sandwich for just $1 makes this a great deal!
Find your nearest location here.
