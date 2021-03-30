Today only, Woot! has this 12-Count Ferrero Rocher Collection for only $3.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Product Details:

12 delicious assorted Ferrero Rocher chocolate and coconut candies (4 of each flavor)



Raffaello: A crunchy specialty with a velvety hazelnut cream filling



Rocher: Whole crunchy hazelnut in the heart, a delicious creamy hazelnut filling, a crisp wafer shell covered with chocolate and gently roasted pieces (Quantity 4)



Rondnoir: A delicious combination of tastes and textures from fine wafer and rich velvety cocoa filling to a dark chocolate covered hazelnut at its heart (Quantity 4)



A deliciously elegant confection, loved, gifted, and appreciated all over the world, Certified Kosher (OU-Dairy), Peanut Free



Received 4+ stars out of 2,540+ reviews on Amazon