Woot

12-Count Ferrero Rocher Collection
$3.99
2h ago
Expires : Today
Today only, Woot! has this 12-Count Ferrero Rocher Collection for only $3.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Product Details:
  • 12 delicious assorted Ferrero Rocher chocolate and coconut candies (4 of each flavor)
  • Raffaello: A crunchy specialty with a velvety hazelnut cream filling
  • Rocher: Whole crunchy hazelnut in the heart, a delicious creamy hazelnut filling, a crisp wafer shell covered with chocolate and gently roasted pieces (Quantity 4)
  • Rondnoir: A delicious combination of tastes and textures from fine wafer and rich velvety cocoa filling to a dark chocolate covered hazelnut at its heart (Quantity 4)
  • A deliciously elegant confection, loved, gifted, and appreciated all over the world, Certified Kosher (OU-Dairy), Peanut Free
  • Received 4+ stars out of 2,540+ reviews on Amazon

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
33m ago
My fav😊👌😁 🔥
Likes Reply
