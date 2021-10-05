Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
DoorDash

Free 1-Year DashPass w/ Chase Card
Free $9.99/mo
6h ago
Attention Chase credit card holders! You can score score a 1-Year DashPass from DoorDash for free! To score this offer, simply register your eligible Chase card as the default payment in your DoorDash app [iOS or Android] and activate the membership before 12/31/21.

What is Dash Pass?
Dash Pass is DoorDash's subscription service that offers unlimited free delivery on any order over $12, which can result in a savings of $4 to $5 in delivery fees per order. Choose from a variety of restaurants, including Chipotle, Burger King, and more. Normally, Dash Pass costs $9.99 per month.

Eligible Chase Credit Cards:
  • Chase Sapphire
  • Chase Freedom
  • Chase Slate

See more info in this NerdWallet article.

