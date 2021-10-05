Attention Chase credit card holders! You can score score a 1-Year DashPass from DoorDash for free! To score this offer, simply register your eligible Chase card as the default payment in your DoorDash app [iOS or Android] and activate the membership before 12/31/21.



What is Dash Pass?

Dash Pass is DoorDash's subscription service that offers unlimited free delivery on any order over $12, which can result in a savings of $4 to $5 in delivery fees per order. Choose from a variety of restaurants, including Chipotle, Burger King, and more. Normally, Dash Pass costs $9.99 per month.



Eligible Chase Credit Cards:

Chase Sapphire



Chase Freedom



Chase Slate

See more info in this NerdWallet article.