Get ready for Super Bowl LV with this offer from Coors! Now until 2/14, score a 12-Pack of Coors Light for free (up to $20 value) after you submit this mail-in rebate.



How to Get this Offer:

Purchase a 12-Pack of Coors Light

Submit this rebate form before 2/21

Provide your proof of purchase

Receive your rebate via Paypal or Venmo

See full terms & conditions here.



Note: some states will only receive a 50% refund, whereas others will receive a full refund [see states list]. Exclusions may apply. Must be 21 or older to redeem.