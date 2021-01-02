Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free 12-Pack Coors Light (After Rebate)
Free AR $20.00
14h ago
Expires : 02/14/21
Get ready for Super Bowl LV with this offer from Coors! Now until 2/14, score a 12-Pack of Coors Light for free (up to $20 value) after you submit this mail-in rebate.

How to Get this Offer:
  1. Purchase a 12-Pack of Coors Light
  2. Submit this rebate form before 2/21
  3. Provide your proof of purchase
  4. Receive your rebate via Paypal or Venmo

See full terms & conditions here.

Note: some states will only receive a 50% refund, whereas others will receive a full refund [see states list]. Exclusions may apply. Must be 21 or older to redeem.

Thanks! Worked!
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
1h ago
Colorado kool-aid :) sign me up!
Likes Reply
