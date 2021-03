Drink Basic is offering a 12-Pack Basic Hard Seltzer for free after rebate via PayPal or Venmo! Get more details below.



Offer Steps:

Make a Basic Hard Seltzer purchase from now through 4/30/21

Submit receipt by 4/30/21 for rebate

Rebate sent via PayPal or Venmo for full purchase amount

Note: valid in the following states: AK, AZ, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, KS, KY, MA, ME, MN, MS, MT, ND, NE, NH, NM, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VT, WI, WY.