Coors Light is giving away Free 12-Packs of Coors Seltzer when you follow steps below.



How to Get Free Seltzer:

Just join their Volunteer program using your name and other basic information



Buy a 12-pack of Coors Seltzer by 4/30/21. Keep your receipt.



Text RIVERS to 73255 to get a link to submit for your rebate or submit the form and fill out your phone number on the link they text you.

to to get a link to submit for your rebate or submit the form and fill out your phone number on the link they text you.

Follow the instructions to submit your receipt and other details by 05/07/2021 to enjoy your free seltzer!



Read Full Terms & Conditions Here



Note: some states will only receive a 50% refund, whereas others will receive a full refund. Exclusions may apply. Must be 21 or older to redeem.