Vizzy is offering a 12-Pack Hard Seltzer for free (up to $20) when you submit the following rebate form!



Offer Details:

Rebate will be sent via PayPal



Must purchase before 4/30 and submit your rebate before 5/7



Some states will only receive a 50% refund, whereas others will receive a full refund



Exclusions may apply



Must be 21 or older to redeem

States w/ Full Refund: AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, KS, KY, MA, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VT, WI, and WY.



States w/ 50% Refund: CA, CO, IA, IL, MD, ME, MI, NH, NJ, OH, VA, and WA.