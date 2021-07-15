McCafe is offering a 12-Pack K-Cup Pods for free, plus $1 cash back by PayPal when you follow the steps below!



Offer Details:

Purchase any one McCafe K-Cup pod box, McCafe bag, or McCafe can between 5/1/21 - 6/30/21

Submit a picture of your receipt by clicking the “SUBMIT THE IMAGE OF YOUR RECEIPT" button by 7/15/21 here

Receipt must show retailer name, date, time, receipt total, and qualifying purchase. Each receipt can only be submitted once.

Receive $1 cash back by PayPal and a free sample of McCafe

Once your purchase has been validated, you will receive instructions by email to redeem the offer

View list of eligible products here.