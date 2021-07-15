Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
23h ago
Expires : 07/15/21
McCafe is offering a 12-Pack K-Cup Pods for free, plus $1 cash back by PayPal when you follow the steps below!

Offer Details:
  1. Purchase any one McCafe K-Cup pod box, McCafe bag, or McCafe can between 5/1/21 - 6/30/21
  2. Submit a picture of your receipt by clicking the “SUBMIT THE IMAGE OF YOUR RECEIPT" button by 7/15/21 here
  3. Receipt must show retailer name, date, time, receipt total, and qualifying purchase. Each receipt can only be submitted once.
  4. Receive $1 cash back by PayPal and a free sample of McCafe
  5. Once your purchase has been validated, you will receive instructions by email to redeem the offer

View list of eligible products here.

food Coffee Beverages K-Cups Keurig McCafe Free W/P Free AR
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
1h ago
👍
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L4)
1h ago
Great Freebie!!! 💕
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
53m ago
Thanks Burns:)
Likes Reply
