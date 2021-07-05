Chipotle
Now through 5/7, Chipotle is giving away 250,000 buy one, get one free coupon codes to the first people to answer all 10 questions correctly. This five-day contest kicks off today over at ChipotleIQ.com.
Each day, the company will give away 50,000 BOGO free coupon codes -- so be sure to answer as quickly as possible. And, if you cannot score a code today, come back and try again tomorrow!
See more info here.
Find your nearest Chipotle here.
