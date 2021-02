Get those tendies! Popeyes is offering 3-Pc Chicken Tenders for free when you order online or download the app [iOS or Android] and make a purchase of $5 or more. #Tendies4Yall



The deal is available Monday and Tuesday for orders through the app or website using any of these codes:

$GME



$AMC



$BB



$NOK

Find your nearest Popeyes here.