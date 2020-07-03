This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Jack In The Box
$4.00
Jul 15, 2020
Expires : 07/19/20
21 Likes 2 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Jack in the Box is offering a 4-Pc Crispy Chicken Strips Combo for just $4.00 when you order via the app [iOS or Android].
Find your nearest Jack in the Box here.
Note: valid at participating locations.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood restaurants chicken Fast Food food deals dining out Jack in the Box Meals
What's the matter?