This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Jack In The Box Coupons

Jack In The Box

$4 for 4-Pc Crispy Chicken Strips Combo
$4.00
Jul 15, 2020
Expires : 07/19/20
About this Deal

Jack in the Box is offering a 4-Pc Crispy Chicken Strips Combo for just $4.00 when you order via the app [iOS or Android].

Find your nearest Jack in the Box here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 03, 2020
Free Churros W/APP Purchase 7/3
